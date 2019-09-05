FISHGUARD'S 16th Aberjazz festival was a five-day extravaganza, featuring big names, full houses and something to suit all musical palates.

The festival burst into life on Thursday, August 22, in Ffwrn when a record audience saw the Rumblestrutters followed by the Washboard Resonators create a magical afternoon's entertainment which concluded with both bands playing together and literally dancing on the table.

"It would have been a fitting finale, but it was actually only the start," said organisers Alice and Paul Stonhold.

Over the course of the next five days, the Fishguard Jazz and Blues festival saw swing dancers in Letterston, six jazz bands in Peppers, three shows in Theatr Gwaun and nine double bills in Ffwrn as well as shows in the Fishguard Bay Yacht Club and TS Skirmisher.

There were a total of 45 events with about 150 musicians, including workshops and the Aberjazz Fringe, with bands playing in the towns' clubs, pubs and restaurants throughout the weekend.

The Bank Holiday Sunday featured the very first Aberjazz parade. As you arrived in Fishguard you could not miss the music emanating from the back of Fishguard Market Hall as the St City Jazz band played during the build up to the main event.

Then in the late afternoon the Cardiff marching band, Wonderbrass, led the parade from the Gorsedd Circle as it flowed through the town gathering people sporting hats and umbrellas along its way, swaying to the beat of music.

The entourage passed through the market hall, with its artisan's stalls, to the back of the market where there was a licensed bar and the colourful crowd continued to dance while the sun shone.

The atmosphere was maintained right through to Monday night in Ffwrn when the much anticipated Aberjazz Party kicked off with the ever popular ska band, the Chalk Outlines supporting the incredible Tom Seals band, featuring one of the UK's finest emerging keyboardists, Tom Seals himself, who kept the sell-out audience on its feet until midnight.