The final parts of the Cleddau Bridge toll canopy have been removed today (Thursday).

The work began on August 12 and followed the earlier removal of the toll booths.

Under an agreement with Pembrokeshire County Council, Welsh Government will pay the Authority £3 million a year for the next 20 years to cover the loss in revenue plus a one-off payment to cover the removal of the toll booth infrastructure and staff redundancy costs.

The last vehicles to pay a toll on the bridge - after 44 years - crossed on Thursday, March 28.

The contractor for the work was Kingswood Engineering of Pembroke Dock.