A MEMBER of staff was threatened on a train between Haverfordwest and Clarbeston Road, with police now investigating what led to the threat.

British Transport Police has today released CCTV images of two people who could held the force with an investigation after a member of rail staff was allegedly threatened on a train in Pembrokeshire.

The incident happened at 1.46pm on Friday, August 16, between Haverfordwest and Clarbeston Road stations.

The staff member was threatened following a ticket dispute.

Officers believe the man and woman in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

PICTURE: BTP.

PICTURE: BTP.

Anyone who knows them is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 284 of 16/08/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.