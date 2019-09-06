TWO former residents of Pembrokeshire’s homeless hostel have spoken about the dire living conditions in the building.

According to the two former residents, Jacob and Molly (not their real names) there are serious issues at the hostel, which is run by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The issues at the hostel in Pembroke include drug and alcohol abuse, a lack of boundaries between the men’s ward and the women and families ward (which should remain separated), and theft of food.

“When I was there it was filled with drugs,” said Molly, who left the hostel recently.

“I went into the kitchen once and there were men cooking crack in there. That kitchen is a shared kitchen where families cook their food.”

She also experienced issues with food being stolen and struggled to obtain tampons while on her period after asking for help.

Jacob lived at the hostel several years ago, and found living there encouraged bad habits in residents, with some only developing drug habits after they started living in the building.

He said residents were able to buy and sell drugs and alcohol from each other, and there were no repercussions for their actions if they were caught by staff.

Drugs used at the hostel include heroin, crack cocaine, cannabis and spice. PICTURE: via Pixabay.

“It was exactly the same situation then. I was able to sit in my room smoking weed and taking codeine every day,” said Jacob.

Now living in his own flat, Jacob had previously spent time at a hostel in another region of the UK, and said living conditions there were much better.

Molly added: “If I lost my flat now I would rather sleep on the streets than in that place. I was just taking too many drugs. If it was on offer for free then I was not going to say no,” she said.

She said the staff needed to be stricter with residents at the hostel, and enforce the no tolerance policy of drugs.

Jacob and Molly also want to see regular welfare checks for vulnerable residents, as well as a better furnishings, to match the description given on PCC’s website that they should be “similar to those you would find in a hotel or B&B.”

Molly said she knew of one vulnerable woman who had locked herself in her bathroom for two days while suffering from a mental health condition and was given no support by staff.

A vulnerable man who pitched his tent outside Pembrokeshire County Hall in August said he would rather have slept rough than live in the hostel due to the issues there.

He was later given an alternative place to stay by PCC.

A spokesman for PCC commented on conditions at the hostel.

They said: “The council is disappointed to hear the concerns that have been raised and can confirm that no one has communicated this directly to us.

“The operation and facilities at the hostel are however under review and we will ensure the concerns expressed will inform that review.”