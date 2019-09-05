A speeding driver has gained penalty points and been ordered to pay £195.

Lewis Edward Periam, of St Anne’s Road, Hakin, pleaded guilty to breaking a speed limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, August 28.

The court heard that Periam, 28, who previously held a clean licence, was caught driving an MG at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the C3001 Hubberston, on January 10.

A charge of failing to provide information about the identity of the driver was withdrawn by the court.

The bench imposed four penalty points on his licence, fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.