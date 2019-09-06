Pendeilo Coach House

Amroth

Offers Around £385,000

A sizeable converted barn in delightful rural but not remote setting, Pendeilo Coach House, Nr Amroth is being marketed by Guy Thomas LLP of Pembroke.

The converted and extended barn is well proportioned and incorporates three living rooms, a kitchen/diner, utility room/WC, four bedrooms and two bathroom/WCs.

There is also another 55ft long stone barn which, subject to consent, has further development potential e.g. perhaps holiday cottages or the like.

There are stunning countryside views from several rooms as well as the attractive walled garden.

Pendeilo Coach House is situated within the south-east section of the beautiful Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. It is about half a mile south of the A477T at Llanteg and a mile or so north of the beach at Amroth. The picturesque resorts of Tenby and Saundersfoot are around four and seven miles respectively.

Guy Thomas and Co

guythomas.com

01646 682342