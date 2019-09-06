FORTY-THREE people must pay £450 each after they were convicted of dropping cigarette litter yesterday (Thursday).

Some 51 people were due to appear before Haverfordwest Magistrates to face counts of 'throwing down, dropping or depositing litter" across Pembrokeshire.

Forty-three were convicted in their absence and were fined £220, with costs of £200 and a victim surcharge of £30.

The 43 will pay £19,350 in total.

Those who did turn up in court will pay significantly less.

Four who appeared in court and pleaded guilty to littering were fined £100 with £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Two cases were withdrawn and two adjourned.