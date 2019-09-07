The Welsh Government is changing the way it funds free swimming in Wales with the objective of ‘enhancing opportunities for those from deprived areas and those facing the biggest barriers to participation’.

Free swimming will continue to be available to over 60s and those under 16, however there are going to be changes.

Under the new u16s scheme there will be a free sessions every weekend in every swimming pool in Pembrokeshire throughout the year for those 16 and under.

Adults attending with their children during the designated weekend free swimming session will be eligible for a discounted rate.

Those registered for Pembrokeshire Leisure’s Passport to Leisure - those in receipt of benefits - will be eligible to free swimming during all school holidays.

An annual swim membership for public swimming will be available to all children aged 16 and under for £25/year.

For those 60 and over there will be a free session available every Monday in all facilities throughout Pembrokeshire.

Those in receipt of Pension Credit Guarantee will be eligible for free swimming at all public swimming sessions.

There will continue be a discounted rate for over 60’s Aquatic Classes & Public Swimming from Tuesday to Sunday.

A six month swim membership, providing access to all public swimming sessions, will be available to over 60’s for £25.

Councillor Paul Miller, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “We fully recognise the value that swimming can and does play in the health and wellbeing of everyone.

“The young and not so young across Pembrokeshire make excellent use of our swimming pools and we want everyone to continue to do so in a manner that is affordable to them.

“Through its review, Welsh Government has reduced its free swimming funding throughout Wales by 50%. As a means of addressing the newly identified priorities of the initiative we have tried to react to those, in line with the reduction in funding, by trying to make sure that no-one who’s under 16 or over 60 is prevented from swimming because of the costs.

“The changes are due to take effect from October 2019 and we’ll be carefully monitoring the impact of these changes on swimmer numbers.”