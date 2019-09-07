A post wedding reception argument led to a Pembroke Dock man running from his home and assaulting a police officer.

Stephen Sture, c/o St Teilo’s Road, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, September 2.

Prosecutor Danielle Lodwig told the court Sture, 40, and his partner argued after returning home from a wedding reception on September 1.

Police were called and spotted Sture running away from his property when they arrived at the scene, and one of the officers followed him into a dark alley.

Miss Lodwig said: “PC Garland attempted to apprehend the defendant, but due to his aggression he was unable to do so.”

The officer was punched in the face by Sture, who then used his body weight to overpower him, causing his radio and pava spray to come off his body armour.

His colleague arrived to assist him and used pava spray to manage the situation, but Sture continued to be aggressive while being handcuffed.

PC Garland was left with a bruised cheek and finger and a large red mark on his hip.

When interviewed, Sture stated he could not remember the incident as he had not taken his diabetes medication, and had been drinking alcohol.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “He clearly drank far too much.

“He was shocked to see the injuries, and, through me, he wishes to apologise to PC Garland.”

Mr Kelleher added Sture was taken to hospital from the police station because his blood sugar levels were so high.

“He can’t apologise enough for what happened.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was ordered to pay the officer £150 compensation and £175 in costs and a surcharge.