An injured fisherman was rescued by the Tenby coastguard and lifeboat teams this morning (Saturday, September 7).

At 7.46am Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team and Tenby RNLI were called to reports of an injured fisherman near Giltar point.

The man was located by the RNLI, who provided first aid.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "The crew assessed the fisherman and found that he’d suffered just a minor laceration to his thumb.

"Due to the injury, he felt he was unable to climb back to the top of the cliff, so he requested to be taken to Penally end of South Beach, where he could walk back to his car.

"After assisting the fisherman ashore, where he was met by members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 8.25am."