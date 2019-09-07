A woman drove from her partner’s house with her children in the car while more than double the drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

Claire Morris, of Lampeter Velfrey, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Morris, 44, and her partner argued while at his house on August 8.

Her partner made sure she could not get her car keys because he was concerned about her driving after drinking, but was unaware she had a spare set.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The next thing he knew she was getting into the car and driving off with the children.”

A neighbour, who heard Morris’ Volvo revving, stated they could see her children standing up in the back of the car, without wearing seatbelts.

Police found Morris standing next to the vehicle, and she accepted she had driven it and had consumed alcohol earlier.

She was found to have 81mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the mother-of-four did not accept the children were standing up in the vehicle without seatbelts.

He added the children had not wanted to stay with Morris’ partner following the argument, despite her ‘imploring them’ to remain.

“They insisted and they themselves got into the car. They were sitting down. She does not accept that she was driving badly.”

The court heard that Morris, who was previously of clean character, was extremely remorseful.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined Morris £120.

She was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.