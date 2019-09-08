A Broad Haven woman has admitted stealing alcohol from shops and being drunk in a public place.

Katherine Louise Teresa Hopewell, of Croft Road, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 3.

Hopewell, 52, admitted stealing two bottles of wine to the value of £12 from Premier Stores, Haverfordwest, on July 21, and taking £13.99 of gin from Iceland Stores, Haverfordwest, on July 22.

The court heard that she was found to be drunk in Prospect Place, Haverfordwest, on July 31, and in Portfield on July 11.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecutor, said: “Clearly this lady has an alcohol problem.”

“She simply went into the store, took two bottles of wine on the first occasion and a bottle of gin on the second and just walked out.”

He added: “She was found hopelessly drunk and was arrested for her own safety.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Hopewell had written a letter to the court.

The court heard that Hopewell was terrified of going to prison and of the effect drinking would have on her health, following long-standing alcohol misuse issues.

Julie Morgan of the probation service said: “She needs to be abstinent forever, and she knows that, but it’s a struggle.”

Mrs Morgan added Hopewell had been sober for nine months, but relapsed following the death of her mother. After a detox she had been two weeks without alcohol before the court hearing.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was ordered to pay £200.99 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.