A kayaker was stopped by Tenby RNLI yesterday (Saturday, September 7) over concerns for their safety.

RNLI Beach Lifeguards raised concerns for a kayaker that had left the beach on an inflatable kayak and seemed to be heading for Caldey Island.

Tenby’s RNLI inshore lifeboat was requested to launch at 11.40am, their second call out of the day.

An RNLI spokesman said: "The lifeboat was quickly on the water and with the assistance of the lifeguards, found the kayaker over a mile offshore and still heading towards Caldey.

"After a brief safety chat with the occupant about the dangers of using inflatable craft in offshore winds, the volunteer crew managed to persuade him that it would be wise to head back to shore.

"The lifeboat then returned him to Tenby’s South Beach, where he was met by members of Tenby’s Coastguard Rescue Team."