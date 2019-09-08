Extinction Rebellion activists "re-declared a rebellion" against the UK government at events held across the county yesterday (Saturday, September 7).

Activists across the country re-declared a rebellion against the UK Government’s “inaction on the climate and ecological crisis.”

Events were held in Haverfordwest, St Davids, Narberth and Fishguard and across the UK.

The declaration gave one month’s notice of an international rebellion, which will see UK activists take to the streets of London from October 7 to demand action.

The Declaration of Rebellion was read aloud in Welsh and English at 11.58am – a reference to the doomsday clock, which is set at 2 minutes to midnight.

Referring to an IPCC Report of 2018, Ella Starling, 27, an artist from St Davids said: “The science behind the climate and ecological emergency has changed my reality.

“I am now dedicated to fighting for climate justice and for this planet we rely on.

"In doing so I hope we can secure a future for the children of today and Extinction Rebellion (XR) gives me my greatest source of hope”.

The activists handed out leaflets and talked to passers-by, encouraging people to get involved both in the local XR meetings.

An XR spokesperson said recent polls indicate that the majority of the UK public are worried about climate change with 71per cent seeing it as a more important issue than Brexit.

The spokesperson added that the actions in October are likely to see an “escalation in the scale off mass disruption.”

Tom Moses a father from Haverfordwest expressed his frustration with inaction from the Government and industry, he said: “I could no longer sit by and watch any more. Nothing else is working.”

Mother and grandmother Jan Waite added: "XR feels like the very best (and possibly only) chance to make a big enough difference to the lives of my children and grandchildren in 30 years.

“I particularly like the culture within XR - encouraging a view that all people matter, with no blaming and shaming; valuing reflection and learning; a commitment to non-violent strategies and tactics; looking at resilience and adaptability for individuals and communities."

More information about XR, future meeting and planned strikes can be found on their Facebook page facebook.com/pg/XRPembs/events