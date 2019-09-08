Rescue teams were called to a person in the water at Stackpole earlier today (Sunday, September 8).

Teams from Tenby and St Govans coastguard were called at 1.13pm to a report of a person who had fallen into the water near the eight arches bridge, Stackpole.

An RNLI spokesman said on Facebook: "The teams were quickly on scene where they were met by Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trustparamedics and members of National Trust Pembrokeshire.

"The casualty was assessed on scene by paramedics and then carried from the location in a stretcher by coastguard officers and staff from National trust Stackpole centre.

"The casualty was then transferred to a land ambulance and taken to hospital for further treatment."