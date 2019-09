An Angle man has denied drink-driving.

Marcus Aaron Llewellyn, of Mire House Place, Angle, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 3.

Llewellyn, 24, is alleged to have driven a Vauxhall Astra on Norgans Hill, Pembroke, while over the drink-drive limit on August 18.

A trial date was listed for October 9 and Llewellyn was released on unconditional bail.