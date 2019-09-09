LOGIC - the philosophy of reasoning - not, I judge, currently in abundance around County Hall.

The planning and location of the new and controversial public toilets in Fishguard was apparently subject to consultation.

If it was a public consultation were the local charities focusing on the special needs of people invited and if so were their or any other views also heeded about the 40-pence-a-pee charge?

Rather then locate them at a site without parking for parents with children, the elderly and disabled, the now defunct toilets on West Street car park could have been demolished and replaced with the new block making them accessible to all and subsequently avoid the boarded-up eyesore remaining.

A recent letter to your column succinctly expressed the absolute fact that Nature's calls have to be answered and public toilets ought to be provided as a statutory requirement not at the whim of any Local Authority.

Designated parking spaces for disabled drivers are ever sited at the furthest point away from the ticket machines - West Street car park as an example has bays adjacent to Fishguard Health Centre considerably distanced from the machine which, on Friday last, was out of order thus necessitating a 20 minutes phone call to confirm the registration of my car in order to avoid a parking fine.

The vexed question of waste collection and recycling in Pembrokeshire is somewhat perplexing. People do want to recycle more, especially plastics in order to avoid fines for missed targets so stated Cllr Chris Tomos.

I cannot understand how "the new containers will allow them to do that".

How can the introduction of new crates enable currently non-recyclable items to be instantly reprocessed?

It seems more pertinent to continue using the simple orange bag to recycle plastic pots, tubs, punnets and food and drink cartons rather than distribute more sundries to be tossed and blown around on collection days.

As one of the elderly and disabled people expected to stack these crates and their contents atop each other, the plan seems ill-considered no matter how much thought went into the scheme.

Furthermore where are householders to find space for what appears, from the Press launch photographs, to be equivalent to luggage required for an extended family taking an annual holiday!

In the not too distant past Blue Badge renewal could be easily accomplished in person at town halls or County Hall until it was decided the job could be streamlined from some remote office.

I recently went to Fishguard Town Hall to renew my own badge where a very helpful assistant took my expired badge that, she informed me,had to be sent off to the designated department. After a wait of two weeks a replacement badge arrived hastily followed by an e-mail advising me that the badge portraying my photograph was in fact for my ex-husband who passed away nine years ago. There was a request for it to be returned if it "turned up" - my own badge followed several days later via registered post.

No-one has enquired further about the errant badge but I will hand it to whoever from County Hall will collect and sign for it. It beggars belief that so much rhetoric is proclaimed about Blue Badge security and threats of action for their misuse when the upgraded system of renewal is far more lax than the previous personal collection method.

A gentleman I spoke to very recently told me that he was fined £75 for inadvertently placing his badge upside down on his dashboard. A heavy price to pay for a minor faux pas when I possess a Blue Badge issued by mistake in such a blase' manner by the same Local Authority.

SHEILA LA CROIX,

Dinas Cross