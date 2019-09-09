Driving to work after drinking cost a LNG worker his job, his licence and £227.

Grzegorz Zebracki, of Primrose Way, Lydney, Gloucestershire, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Zebracki, 36, was stopped by gate staff when he arrived in his VW van to carry out some work at South Hook LNG on August 20.

“They have some stringent rules and regulations about letting people on to site. Gate staff could smell alcohol on his breath and suspected he had been drinking, so they called the police.”

He was found to have 51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “Clearly there are some concerns that this man drove to work after drinking.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Zebracki had been drinking the night before turning up for work in Milford Haven, and had not eaten.

“He did not expect to be over the limit at all. As a result of what occurred he has lost his job.”

Magistrates banned Zebracki from driving for 16 months and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “This is a very serious offence. Drink-driving can cause a danger to individuals and yourself.”