OUR future and that of the next generations is in our own hands.

Here are opportunities to start a new business. Come to the Fishguard Bay Hotel on Thursday, September 26, at 7pm to hear about suggestions, plans and projects all of which are focused on improving the economy of Fishguard and Goodwick.

This is not about Brexit.

You will hear about the developing work with cruise ships and two Interreg projects that aim to increase visitor numbers and experience in this area and similarly in Ireland.

You will hear what the Town Team is starting to do, especially in the Goodwick Parrog area and the centre of Fishguard.

You will hear what the Chamber of Trade and Tourism is doing with new tours and boat trips. There will be plenty of opportunity to ask questions and share your ideas.

This meeting is organised by Fishguard and Goodwick Chamber of Trade and Tourism.

Seating for the first 70 who come.

Free tickets are available on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/regenerating-fishguard-and-goodwick-tickets-71142728817

Other enquiries to chamber@gofishguard.co.uk

JEREMY MARTINEAU,

Secretary,

Fishguard and Goodwick Chamber of Trade and Tourism