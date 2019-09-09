A POLICE Sergeant turned maintenance technician has celebrated 50 years of service in Dyfed-Powys Police – and has said he loved every one of them

Nigel Scourfield, a maintenance technician for Dyfed-Powys Police in Haverfordwest has celebrated a pretty impressive milestone – 50 years loyal service with the force.

Nigel said: “I can honestly say that I have loved every second of my 50 years’ service with the force – as an officer and now as support staff. Dyfed-Powys, and Pembrokeshire specifically is a fantastic place to live and work – and I’ve always been so happy that I’ve never considered leaving.

He joined as a fresh faced police cadet in Carmarthen back in 1969 when he was just 16-and-a-half years old, after a chat with a careers advisor and an uncle who was a chief inspector in the force at the time inspired him.

Born and bred in Narberth, he has spent his whole service in Pembrokeshire – serving his first two years as a PC in Tenby, and before moving on to traffic patrol, and then being promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 1987.

After completing his 30 years of service as an officer, he retired in March 2002 – but missed it so much that he returned to work for the force as a member of staff in the role of maintenance technician a mere two months later.

Nigel said he currently has no plans to retire.

"I’m still enjoying my job," he said.

"As maintenance technician I get to go out and about every day, and everybody knows me – and the social aspect of work is so important to me.

“When retirement as an officer was drawing closer – I was becoming increasingly emotional about the prospect, and kept thinking that I’d love to be able to stay in Dyfed-Powys Police in some capacity.

"Being a part of the police family is special, and I knew I’d miss it terribly.

"So when I saw the role of maintenance technician in Pembrokeshire advertised – I jumped at the chance and was overjoyed when I got it, as I also really enjoy DIY so it was perfect.”

And it would seem a career in the police is a family thing – as his youngest daughter is following in his footsteps as a PC in Haverfordwest and his eldest daughter is a nurse in the custody unit.