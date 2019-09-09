Work on the next phase of the multi-million-pound Chimneys Link scheme in Fishguard has begun today (Monday).

The town's High Street will be closed for the next eight to ten weeks. Work will then move onto West Street.

Construction company Alun Griffiths Contractors Ltd has been appointed by the South Wales Trunk Road Agent, on behalf of the Welsh Government, to carry out work in Fishguard town centre, namely High Street, West Street, Main Street and the Square.

The company said the work will involve the creation of a one-way system, connecting to the existing Chimneys Link Road. This in turn will allow for improved pedestrian facilities, such as wider pavements and new raised crossing points.

The work is expected to begin this week and anticipated to last a total of six month. Griffiths Ltd said that the work will be phased so that multiple road closure will not take place. Diversion routes and access to properties will be maintained at all times.

“Every effort will be made to minimize any inconvenience,”, said a spokesman for the company.

Anyone with any queries or concerns during the course of the works can contact contract manager Neil Wall on 07966 318108 or Jane Howells, public liaison officer, on 0330 041 4651.