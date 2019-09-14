CONTINUING Milford Haven Probus Club’s theme of local history, Pamela Hunt gave an engrossing presentation, complete with illustrations and video.

Pamela’s presentation told of the Heritage Lottery-funded project to renovate Llangwm’s medieval church of St Jerome.

The full extent of the Flemish arrival in Pembrokeshire in 1102 has not been as extensively researched as might be expected. So, another element to the bid was to investigate the tale of these Flemings.

Pamela described the several strands to this tale: the documentary evidence, DNA testing of local men, an archaeological dig, production of a film, and the creation of a tapestry, Bayeux-style, telling Llangwm’s story.

These activities involved almost all the 800 residents of modern Llangwm from 2015 to 2017. The tapestry, The Talking Tapestry of Langum, is on display in St Jerome’s; while, in keeping with the times, the results of the other strands are all stored on The Cloud.

You can explore this on the website: heritagellangwm.org.uk/

