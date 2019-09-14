A MILFORD Haven hairdresser is calling on people power to help it triumph at the Oscars of the Welsh tonsorial world.

Smith & Co Hair Boutique, of Mansfield Street, has been nominated in the Salon Team of the year category in the National Hairdressers Federation (NHF) and National Barbers Federation (NBF) Welsh hair and beauty Awards.

In order to win, Smith & Co will need to win the public vote; see www.nhf.info/welsh-awards to find the unique code for the finalist you want to win.

Nominees will hear who the winners are at the Welsh awards on Sunday, November 3.

The NHF/NBF Welsh Region will be hosting an awards dinner at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff to crown the winners.

NHF/NBF President, Ian Egerton said: “Thank you to all the nominees who entered this year’s awards. It’s now up to the people of Wales to have their say and vote for the business or individual they want to see win. We can’t wait to see how people will vote and who the winners will be when announced in November!”

Voting closes on Friday, October 18.

The NHF/NBF’s system will only allow one vote from each mobile telephone number for each unique text code.