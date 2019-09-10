A MAN was arrested after a woman was allegedly assaulted on a Milford Haven street early on Sunday morning, September 8.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police received reports a man and woman were fighting in the street at Great North Road, at around 6am on Sunday, September 8.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault at the scene, and has since been released on police bail with conditions.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV, to get in touch.

“Report information either online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0006/08/09/2019/01/C.”