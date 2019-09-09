A Haverfordwest drink-driver has been banned from the road for 20 months and ordered to pay £266.

Christopher Edward Barnett, of Venns Close, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 3.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police carried out a routine stop on Barnett’s Seat Leon as he drove along Pembroke Road, Freystrop, at 11.40pm on August 17.

The officer could smell alcohol on Barnett’s breath when he was spoken to.

He was found to have 82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said there was no allegation of bad driving, adding that Barnett had never been in trouble before and cooperated fully with the police.

“He had been out with friends and was not intending to drive.

“He felt okay to drive, but of course that was a tragic and wrong decision to take.”

The court heard that Barnett, 30, would be able to work, but his family would be affected by the loss of his licence.

Mr Kelleher said: “He immediately sold his vehicle, so there will not be any temptation to drive.”

Magistrates banned Barnett from driving for 20 months and fined him £149.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.