PEMBROKESHIRE’S Great British Bake Off contestant, Michelle Evans-Fecci, can be seen rising to the challenge of Bread Week in the third round of the contest yesterday (Tuesday).

Her legion of supporters are keeping their fingers crossed for her continued success in the nation’s favourite culinary competition.

Last week saw Michelle, 35, from Tenby, being told she had ‘done Wales proud’, when she created a stunning Welsh dragon sculpture.

And she dazzled in the contest’s opening week when she was crowned Star Baker.

So will tonight prove successful for Michelle?

Tune into Channel 4 at 8pm to find out….