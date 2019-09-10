A Haverfordwest carpenter threatened to murder his ex-partner’s father if police did not arrest him.

Connor James Rowe, of Gloucester Terrace, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 3.

He pleaded guilty to making a telephone call conveying a threat with the intention of causing distress or anxiety.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Rowe, 23, made an emergency call at 6.40pm on August 14.

“He said that if the police did not come and arrest him and lock him up he was going to murder his ex-girlfriend’s father.”

The threat was taken seriously and during the 20 minute conversation the call-handler despatched police officers to find Rowe.

Rowe stated: “I will kick the door through and I’m going to stab him.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “The call-handler said he appeared to be serious. She kept him on the phone while police went to find him.”

Rowe stated he was ‘totally sober’ as was arrested when police located him in Broad Haven, where he had made the call from a telephone box.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the man the threats were directed at knew nothing about the incident, adding that Rowe had been ‘goaded’ by him.

“On this day he had driven past and saluted him.”

“This call was a cry for help. There was no intention on his part to do what he said he was going to do. If there was, he would have gone and done it, not called the police.”

“This is a strange case, because the intended victim knew nothing about it, so was not inconvenienced, worried or scared.”

The court heard that Rowe had drug issues, but these were being addressed by a community order.

Magistrates allowed Rowe’s current order to continue and fined him £120.

He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.