A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with suspected broken bones after being hit by a car this morning.

The incident happened around High Street and Pembroke Road in Pembroke Dock, at around 8.30am this morning (Tuesday, September 10).

A spokesperson for the police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended an RTC at Pembroke Road, Pembroke Dock, following reports a 12-year-old-boy was knocked off his bike by a car, at around 8.35am today (September 10).

"The boy has been taken to hospital with suspected broken bones.

"His injuries are not thought to be life-changing or threatening.

"No action will be taken against the driver.

"The road is open.”

A council spokesman confirmed the boy is a year 8 pupil at Ysgol Harri Tudur.

An ambulance spokesperson confirmed the boy had been taken to Glangwili Hospital for treatment.

The spokesperson said: “We were called today (September 10, 2019) at approximately 08.32am to an incident involving a vehicle and bicycle on High Street, Pembroke Dock.

"We responded with one emergency ambulance and one patient was transported to Glangwili Hospital, Carmarthen.”