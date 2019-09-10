Falling off the wagon cost a Haverfordwest man his driving licence when an off-duty police officer spotted him hitting a kerb.

Christian John Morris, of North Court, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 3

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said an off duty officer spotted Morris, 45, driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Dredgeman Hill at around 7pm on August 17, and followed him to St Thomas Green, Haverfordwest.

“He crossed the double white lines for no apparent reason, hit a kerb on the Merlin’s Bridge roundabout, and another kerb while going up the hill.”

He was found to have 51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “Alcohol appears to have affected his ability to drive as there is evidence of bad driving.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “Mr Morris is somebody who has been fighting alcoholism for a long, long time. Most of his previous convictions are alcohol related.

“Over the last five years he has not been drinking and learned to drive. Things appeared to be going well, but he foolishly on this occasion had a drink.

“It’s a very, very difficult disease to tackle.”

Mr Kelleher added that drink may have had a greater effect on Morris because of the alcohol problems in his past.

“He intended to park over night while going out in Haverfordwest. He is deeply apologetic for what happened. It took him a long time to learn to drive and now he is unfortunately going to lose that.

“He is annoyed with himself for falling off the wagon and losing the licence that took him a long time to get.”

Mr Kelleher added that he apologised to the court, his family and the police for any inconvenience he caused.

Morris was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.