I WOULD like to apologise to the drivers of a Range Rover and Mercedes for delaying their journeys by 30 seconds; anger which they vented through their horns.

I was very selfishly removing some rubbish from The Friends Meeting House in Priory Road, Milford Haven.

Clearly the drivers must have been on a lifesaving mission, or ignorant, impatient or rude; I know not which.

Interestingly, drivers of a Peugeot and Ford made no such protestation, and indeed one offered to help.

STEPHEN,

Full name and address supplied