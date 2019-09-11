I WOULD like to apologise to the drivers of a Range Rover and Mercedes for delaying their journeys by 30 seconds; anger which they vented through their horns.
I was very selfishly removing some rubbish from The Friends Meeting House in Priory Road, Milford Haven.
Clearly the drivers must have been on a lifesaving mission, or ignorant, impatient or rude; I know not which.
Interestingly, drivers of a Peugeot and Ford made no such protestation, and indeed one offered to help.
STEPHEN,
Full name and address supplied
