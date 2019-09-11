A group of local farmers and scientists in north Pembrokeshire are exploring the opportunities for decarbonising the county.

The first step is to carry out a scoping study of the major relevant issues, including the most significant sources of CO2 and the most promising ways of dealing with them.

One novel idea is to exploit the fact that some types of rock can react with and absorb CO2.

If the initial study shows promise, the next stage will be to work with the agriculture industry to see how some farmland in west Wales can be used as an enhanced carbon-sink by spreading powdered rock on to it.

Considerable interest in the project has already been shown by Swansea University.

Cris Tomos of Planed has been supporting the group in Croesgoch to become registered as a community benefit society and to issue shares to people wishing to support the work.

Cris explained: "The concept is very interesting and the medium-term aim is to show how much carbon can be captured by the spreading the powdered rock on agricultural land and that it will not adversely affect any livestock or crops.

"The meeting in Croesgoch will allow the formation of a new cooperative. The proposed name of Awyr Lân, which is Welsh for Clean Air, has been chosen to reflect the efforts of people in Pembrokeshire to address the need to lower carbon levels in the atmosphere."

A public meeting is scheduled for September 26 at Croesgoch Primary School, starting at 7pm. It will be an open meeting to which all are welcome to come along and hear about the initiative.

To book a space and for additional information contact Cris Tomos: crist@planed.org.uk