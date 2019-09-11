PEMBROKESHIRE seaweed has made it from the beach to the Great British Bake Off tent, thanks to Michelle Evans-Fecci.

The Tenby mum was on a roll to use Welsh produce in her Bread Week bakes, as viewers of the contest saw yesterday (Tuesday).

The seaweed featured in Michelle’s Signature bake of a filled tear and share loaf, along with cheese from Carmarthenshire’s Caws Cenarth and Angiddy Cheese in the Wye Valley.

She named the creation Noson Caws (Cheese Night) and it earned positive comments from judges.

Prue Leith described it as ‘wonderfully cheesy’, while Paul Hollywood told Michelle: “You have baked them well. You’ve come up with some nice ideas.”

Although Michelle, 35, confessed she was not looking forward to the competition’s Technical section, she rose to the challenge of white floury burger baps with vegeburgers, which were placed fifth out of 11.

The Showstopper section – a display of artistically-scored decorative loaves – saw Michelle being inspired by her garden to bake a wildlife-themed collection which included a hedgehog, snails and a butterfly.

Paul Hollywood claimed her rye bread hedgehog was ‘stodgy’, but Prue said: “It tastes delicious’.

Prue went on to name Michelle as one of the bakers who were ‘doing steadily’, and once again she retained her seat in the tent.

The accolade of Star Baker – won by Michelle in the opening week of the series – was claimed by Michael from Scotland, while eliminated from the show was Amelia from Yorkshire.

Next week, it’s Dairy Week in Great British Bake Off. Will Michelle be moo-ving on, or will she milk it for all it’s worth?

Tune into Channel 4 at 8pm next Tuesday to find out.