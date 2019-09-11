POLICE are appealing for information after a horse had its tail cut, and another its mane cut.

Posting on Twitter, Dyfed-Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team wrote: “Suspicious incident in South Pembrokeshire sometime September 8-9; one horse had tail partly cut into V shape and a second horse had mane cut and plaited by unknown persons.”

Police have previously said the reason for tail-cutting incidents is unknown, but there was a market for horsehair tail extensions within the showing community.

During the summer, three horses’ tails were cut in the Clynderwen area.

A horse in the Haverfordwest area also had its tail hair "hacked off with scissors" back in March.

In early 2018, there was an incident where a horse was ‘tagged’ near Manorbier.

It is believed by some that thieves braid, or plait, the manes of the horses to tag those they want to steal so they are easily identified on return with transportation.

Anyone with any information please contact the Pembrokeshire Rural Crime Team on the non-emergency 101.