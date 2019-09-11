THREE intrepid swimmers have raised nearly £2,000 for local conservation organisation, Sea Trust, after a gruelling swim in challenging conditions from Newport Beach to Goodwick Parrog.

Inspired by Ross Edgely's Great British Swim, Ryan Davies, Callum Shaw and Emma Westoby set off on the 8.8 mile swim last month.

The trio had been training for months and were determined to raise funds to help Sea Trust continue its world-leading porpoise photo ID project, one of only four such projects worldwide and the only one in the UK.

Battling against strong winds and tides Emma, Ryan and Callum made the swim in seven hours 45 minutes.

So far the team has raised £1,835 and is hoping that a final push could take the total to £2,000.

Ryan thanked the local community, not just for help in them raise sponsorship but also for supporting them on the day.

"What amazing support we had," he said. "Thank you so much everyone for coming out to cheer us on, it was so heart-warming and kept us going till the end.

"This funding is vital to the Sea Trust so they can continue their great work in protecting our oceans."

Sea Trust project manager Anna Elliott said:

"This kind of local support means so much to Sea Trust. We'd like to say a massive heartfelt thank you to Ryan, Callum and Emma for their dedication and determination.

"We'd also like to thank all those people who donated, this kind of sponsorship makes a big contribution to our marine conservation projects."

Cliff Benson, Sea Trust founder added:

"It's just amazing, what can I say? Sometimes people do things to raise money and you think- 'that's a holiday'. But these guys, they showed real grit and determination.

"Apart from that amazing feat they have raised a lot of money for us. We really needed it."