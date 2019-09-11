NARBERTH has been named as Britain’s cleanest and greenest town.

Air and water quality, the percentage of recyclable waste and amount of social media data on sustainability have led to Narberth’s top ranking in a new report.

The town has 53.04% of its waste sent for recycling and 93.92% percent of its water classed as good quality, according to The Clean Britain report by holidaycottages.co.uk

Runners-up in the rankings are Penicuik in Midlothian, and Didcot in Oxfordshire.

Stoke-on-Trent has been named as the UK’s least clean city, followed by Sunderland, Eastbourne, Nottingham and Leicester, while Birmingham is said to be the worst for recycling.

The good news for Narberth has been welcomed by the town’s Pembrokeshire county councillor, Vic Dennis.

He said: “I am delighted for all the residents of Narberth, who will be very proud to know that their town has been recognised for its cleanliness.

“I immediately assumed it was recognition for our hard working and popular street cleaner who definitely is the best in Britain!

“We have been supported by the Welsh Government in developing many active travel routes around town and we have just started building the multi-user route from Narberth right out to Blackpool Mill and Bluestone.

“Eventually, it will provide a safer route for walkers, wheelchair users, mobility scooters, cyclists and horse riders.

“If we can get the whole of the community to make the short journeys in town on foot or by cycling it would all contribute to better air quality.”

Councillor Dennis added: “Pembrokeshire County Council is about to completely update its recycling and waste collections and I am already getting positive messages of support from residents who want to recycle more and make a big difference to the environment.

“We have had a very active Plastic Free Narberth organisation that has encouraged business to make three pledges to reduce plastic in Narberth.

“I regularly join local volunteers who help to keep our town tidy, with litter picks around town and on the approach roads each month.

“This latest commendation proves that Narberth is an excellent place to grow up, live, work, shop and somewhere very special to visit.”

The rankings in The Clean Britain report are defined by:

• tonnage of recyclable waste received at local collection centres

• air quality measured in units of PM2.5 (particulate matter in micrograms per cubic metre of air) – which includes emissions from vehicle exhausts, burns, industry and agriculture

• water quality, measured on how potable and safe from contamination it is from outside sources per number of bodies of water in the borough

• the number of social media posts published containing relevant keywords like climate change, eco-friendly, sustainability, green, and more.

