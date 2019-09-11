Re:Action, Theatr Gwaun's film making education project, will be swinging into action in Fishguard this month thanks to a grant of nearly £5,000 from the Bluestone Foundation.

The project, aimed at young people from the age of 12 upwards and aims to support creative education, pave career paths and encourage social interaction.

During the course, participants will receive a tailored tuition in basic and intermediate skills, which will cover film making from pre to post-production. The specialist digital equipment purchased thanks to the grant from the Bluestone Foundation, will allow the young people to produce their own short films with the finished products showcased at the theatre itself and at community events.

Theatr Gwaun is community owned and was saved from closure by a dedicated team of volunteers who have helped transform it into a cultural and social hub.

The Green Room at the theatre will be transformed into an editing suite and will also double as a creative space where young people can meet, exchange ideas and work together on their projects.

Theatr Gwaun's manager for the project Karel Mujica said:

"We're really excited to be able to start this new initiative. It's part of our vision for Theatr Gwaun to be able to use this amazing space in our community as inspiration for the next generation of filmmakers.

''We secured funding for professional tuition from FFilm Cymru but without Bluestone Foundation's support to buy the equipment, the project would be on hold''.

"There will be 24 spaces on the course and the young people will receive expert tuition, developing a new creative skill free of charge. We're delighted to have the backing of the BluestoneFoundation and Ffilm Cymru as we venture into this new project together and we can't wait to see the finished results."

Theatr Gwaun is looking for filmmakers with education experience to help deliver the programme over the coming year, as well as any budding filmmakers that would like to participate.

Anyone interested in being part of this exciting new project at Theatr Gwaun should contact Karel Mujica on karel@theatrgwaun.com or by calling 01348 873 421. All are welcome to visit the theatre located on West Street in Fishguard.