POLICE have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of distraction fraud attempts totalling nearly £20,000 that were carried out in south Pembrokeshire.

A group of men targeted two hotels in Tenby – including the Belgrave Hotel on the Esplanade – together with a hotel in Saundersfoot and a business in St Florence on Monday of last week (September 2).

Police issued a warning to business owners and their staff to be extra vigilant, especially with checking payment cards and not leaving tills or payment points unattended.

A Dyfed Powys police spokesman said today (Wednesday): “An 18-year-old man from Croydon was arrested in Wembley on September 5, on suspicion of fraud by false representation in connection to a series of frauds in the Tenby and Saundersfoot areas. He has been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.”