GREEN Acres Animal Rescue had a record number of people visiting its open day last Sunday, September 8, raising nearly £7,000 in much-needed funds.

Talbenny-based Green Acres Animal Rescue had plenty for everyone at the family open day, including a falconry display, have-a-go agility, stalls, a fun dog show, face-painting, and fair rides, as well as a chance for a reunion with many of the adopted dogs.

Mikey Lawlor of Green Acres said an impressive £6,720 was raised on the day: “It was an amazing day with us welcoming a record number over visitors, over 1,700.

“It was just remarkable and lots of fun in the novelty dog show and doggy dash; lots of stalls and support from local businesses, just generally a great day.”