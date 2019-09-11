TWO men and a woman have been arrested on drugs charges in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock this morning, September 11.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “This morning, September 11, a team of officers conducted four warrants under the misuse of drugs act in Pembroke and Pembroke Dock.

“A 35-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of the supply of Class A drugs and possession of cannabis at an address in Pembroke Dock.

“A 23-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of the possession of cannabis, and a 33-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of the supply of Class A Drugs at addresses in Pembroke.

“They currently remain in police custody.”

Detective Sergeant Owen Thomas said: “This is part of an on-going investigation into the supply of Class A drugs within Pembrokeshire.

“This action was taken in response to concerns raised by the public about the supply of drugs in the Pembroke and Pembroke Dock area.

“Of the four warrants, three were positive.

“We hope these warrants send out the message that we take a zero tolerance approach to the misuse and supply of drugs in Dyfed-Powys Police, and we are committed to safeguarding our communities from this kind of behaviour.”

Anyone with information or concerns relating to drug misuse is asked to contact police by calling 101, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.