MILFORD Haven School had an unusual attraction on Tuesday, September 10, with some pieces of Welsh rugby history delighting staff and pupils.

Milford Haven School said: “This week each region (Scarlets/Ospreys/Dragons/Blues) had the Six Nations Trophy and the Triple Crown for a few days, to promote the success of the national team.

“While in Pembrokeshire, the trophies visited a few secondary schools and Milford Haven School was fortunate to be one of the lucky ones.

“Pupils and staff had the opportunity to pose for a photo with both trophies, and we weren't short of a few rugby fans to pose for snaps.”