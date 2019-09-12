Getting hit by a car just two weeks ago won’t stop one woman from competing in this weekend’s Ironman Wales challenge and now she has advice for everyone to stay safe on the roads.

Makala Doughty, from Milford Haven, was out training on her bike when the worst happened.

The 51-year-old was travelling at around 25mph near the Three Coins in Hubberston when she was hit by a turning car.

“I saw the car coming towards me and she just kept turning and took me off my bike,” Makala said.

“I remember hitting the side of her car and the road coming towards me.

“She said she didn’t see me, I said how the bleep did you not see me.”

Makala sustained injuries to her right eye and had gravel burns and bruising down her right side.

Luckily three nurses who were at a nearby church rushed out to help her.

Makala said: “The next thing I know there were three people there who just happened to be nurses. They just happened to be across the road at the Church of the Holy Spirit.

“I was in shock, they kept me calm – I thought I was a goner.

“Those people didn’t even think about it, they just ran over to me, it’s proper community spirit.

“The ambulance and the police were fantastic as well. The two paramedics that turned up were cyclists as well, they even asked to make sure I had stopped my fitness tracker."

Makala's fitness tracker caught the moment she was hit

Makala thanked everyone who helped her, saying she felt lucky to be alive, which she put down to wearing a helmet.

“I’m not religious but someone was looking over me that day,” she said

“I’m sat here now - I can’t believe how lucky I am, I know cyclists who have come out of accidents a lot worse.

“I try to do everything right as a cyclist, I was in bright pink, I was wearing a helmet, there was nothing I could have done to avoid that happening.

“When you get hit by a car it could be life-changing injuries -- it could be your life."

Makala received injuries to her head despite wearing a helmet

Despite her injuries, Makala said she hasn’t been put off competing this weekend, but admitted she had become afraid to be out on her bike.

“If I wasn’t wearing a helmet, I would’ve had brain injuries, or I would be dead.

“When I run it feels like someone is punching me in the bum, even in the water it’s like a stinging cut.

“I’m going to be at the start line - but I’ve lost my nerve on the bike.

“My bruises will heal, it’s just in my head now, in Ironman, your head gets you through it.

“It worries me there is nothing I could have done to stop it, so how do I know it won’t happen again? To get back on a bike, it’s hard.”

Makala has advice for drivers and cyclists on how to be visible and safe on the roads.

Makala out with her new bike

“Car users need to look and look again, just make sure there is no one there,” she said. “If you are on a bike wear a helmet, wear bright colours, and have a flashing light on the front and back of your bike.”

Makala added: “The kids have been encouraging me, they know that I love it.

“I’ve got to do it.”