A smashed mirror led police to discover Class B drugs, a court has heard.

Andrew George Bracher, of Eastern Avenue, Cymmer, Port Talbot, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, September 2, having previously pleaded guilty to cannabis possession.

A charge of failing to provide a blood sample while suspected of an offence, denied by Bracher, 41, was withdrawn by the court, after medical evidence was received that he had a needle phobia.

Danielle Lodwig, prosecuting, told the court that police stopped a Ford Transit which was travelling through Haverfordwest on June 25, because it had a smashed wing mirror.

Miss Lodwig said: “The officer could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle and he was asked to provide a sample at the roadside.”

A total of 1.6 grams of cannabis was found in a box in the driver’s door along with a cannabis grinder when the vehicle was searched.

Hannah George, defending, said: “It was a small amount of cannabis for his personal use. There were no aggravating features.”

Miss George added that Bracher turned to cannabis for pain relief as he had difficulties with the medication he was prescribed for arthritis.

“He accepts he should not have turned to that drug. He has explored all manner of medication to alleviate his pain.

“It was a last resort for him.”

Magistrates ordered Bracher to pay £195 in a fine, costs and a surcharge, and made a destruction order for the drugs and the grinder.