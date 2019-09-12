A MAN was left with a broken jaw following an early-hours assault, during a fight which involved up to 10 men, outside a Tenby nightclub.

Police are now appealing for information.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police received a report a man in his 20s had been assaulted during a fight involving around 10 men, outside The Prince of Wales pub, Upper Frog Street, at around 3.30am on Saturday, August 31.

“They are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or knows who was involved, to speak to them.

“They are particularly keen to speak to a group of men from the Hengoed area of Cardiff, who were staying in a hotel in Tenby that night.”

Report information online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline

By email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0013/31/08/2019/01/C.