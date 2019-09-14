THE 70th Camrose WI Horticultural Show was held recently, and was opened by Emily Davies, who enjoyed looking at the many exhibits.
The cups and shield winners are listed below.
Exhibitor gaining the highest number of points - Gerald Williams
Male exhibitor with the highest number of points - Gerald Williams
Winner - vegetables - Jim Harries
Winner - herbs - Ann Huntley
Winner - flowers - Kathy Harries
Winner - roses - Mavis Marr
Winner - flower arrangement - Dorothy Davies
Winner - cooking - Jackie Devonald
Winner - preserves - Mary Lewis
Winner - handicraft - Rosemary Battelley
Winner - children's cookery - Fran Miller
Winner - photography - Tony Gibb
Winner - children's craft - Oliver Davis
Organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the show and made it such a success.