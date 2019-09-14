THE 70th Camrose WI Horticultural Show was held recently, and was opened by Emily Davies, who enjoyed looking at the many exhibits.

The cups and shield winners are listed below.

Exhibitor gaining the highest number of points - Gerald Williams

Male exhibitor with the highest number of points - Gerald Williams

Winner - vegetables - Jim Harries

Winner - herbs - Ann Huntley

Winner - flowers - Kathy Harries

Winner - roses - Mavis Marr

Winner - flower arrangement - Dorothy Davies

Winner - cooking - Jackie Devonald

Winner - preserves - Mary Lewis

Winner - handicraft - Rosemary Battelley

Winner - children's cookery - Fran Miller

Winner - photography - Tony Gibb

Winner - children's craft - Oliver Davis

Organisers would like to thank everyone who supported the show and made it such a success.