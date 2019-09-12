NO doubt many older readers will enjoy a wry smile at Christopher Jessop’s attempts at mockery (Western Telegraph, September 4) by comparing myself with ‘Lord Haw-Haw’ – although I can imagine many younger readers who, although familiar with the TV comedy show Dad’s Army, will wonder who the heck ‘Lord Haw-Haw’ was, and what he stood for?

These silly aspersions simply illustrate the Alice in Wonderland world in which Mr Jessop lives - and just how out of touch and deluded he is.

His support of the RSPB is shameful and misguided in the extreme – it is morally wrong and indeed idiotic for the RSPB to effectively claim the sacrifice of birds and bats, being slaughtered in their thousands (possibly millions, see www.savetheeaglesinternational.org) by wind generator blades, are justified in combating climate change.

What utter and arrant nonsense – if a ‘Jessop Miracle’ came about and the whole of the UK suddenly met a zero emissions target then 98 per cent of global emissions will still have to be dealt with – this is an unchallengeable fact and covering the whole of the UK with wind farms would be a farcical act!

It will not make the slightest difference to global emissions except we will have far less birds and bats coupled with a much-degraded countryside and the ruination of the UK economy!

If this madness became a reality, it would undeniably be due to the machinations of out of touch and deluded people such as Mr Jessop, reminding me of the Latin: quos Deus vult perdere prius demental: whom God wishes to destroy, he first makes mad.

DAVE HASKELL,

Brithdir