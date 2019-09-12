THE NORTH Pembrokeshire village of Eglwyswrw is a village "split in two" by broadband availability according to Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb.

While most of the village now receives a high-speed broadband connection, there remains a number of households and businesses on the edge of the village who are "locked out".

Mr Crabb met with businesses in the village who have been quoted a price of over £100,000 by Openreach to supply superfast broadband. This is despite the new fibre passing very close to their premises along the A487 road.

"Eglwyswrw is a village split in two with some having excellent broadband and others having terrible speeds or locked out altogether," said Mr Crabb.

"The quote these businesses were given is unacceptable especially considering that the Welsh Government paid for superfast broadband to go to Castell Henllys from Eglwyswrw, passing the businesses in question.

"I have written to Ken Skates AM, Welsh Economy Minister to ask why these businesses were missed out and if they can be brought up to speed with superfast broadband. I will keep fighting to ensure the whole of Pembrokeshire gets the fast internet coverage it deserves."