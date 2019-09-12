One of Pembrokeshire's busiest roads is due to be resurfaced next week.

Haverfordwest's Bridgend Square Roundabout - locally known as Morrisons Roundabout - is due to be resurfaced as part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s ongoing road resurfacing programme.

As part of the resurfacing, the council will carry out a review of the roundabout layout.

A council spokesman said: "The work will involve planing out the existing road surface and replacing it in a hard wearing Hot Rolled Asphalt wearing course.

"At the same time we have taken the opportunity to review the layout of the roundabout.

"Consequently this will result in some minor changes to the road markings and signage in this area.

"This is one of the busiest junctions on our County road network and to minimise disruption to road users the work will be carried out during the evenings.

"The work is currently programmed to start on Monday, September 16, and should be completed within five days.

"During the times of road-closure, temporary diversions will be implemented. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused."