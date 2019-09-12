A drug-driver claimed to be his brother when police caught him driving without insurance or a licence.

Robert Barnby, of Bagley Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, September 3.

He pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without third-party insurance, and while over the controlled drug limit.

Barnby also admitted wilfully obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Barnby, 37, gave his brother’s name when stopped while driving a Ford Feista on the A477 at Carew on April 20.

“He maintained the false id all the way through. He was released having been processed in his brother’s name, then brought back.”

Barnby stated he was ‘surprised to have got away with it’ as he thought his deception would be revealed when his fingerprints were taken.

The court heard that Barnby, failed to apply for his licence back after being disqualified a few years ago.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Barnby, drove because his brother had drunk too much to get behind the wheel.

“This Mr Barnby agreed to drive quite foolishly.”

Mr Kelleher added that Barnby had taken amphetamine some time before driving and did not think his driving would be affected.

The court heard Barnby had an ‘unenviable criminal record’, which led to his reluctance to give his correct details, as he was concerned he would not be granted bail.

He surrendered to Haverfordwest police station and accepted he had misled the officer.

Mr Kelleher added: “He just dug himself a hole that appeared too deep to get out of.”

Magistrates banned Barnby from driving for 18 months and fined him £360. He was also ordered to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.