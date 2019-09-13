A woman grabbed her ex-partner by the scruff and slapped him in a town centre pub, a court has heard.

Rhiannon Joy Davies, of Valence Walk, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to assault by beating when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, September 4.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Davies, 27, got into a discussion with her ex-partner while in a Haverfordwest pub on May 6.

“She was annoyed because she thought he had been saying unpleasant things about her, and her boyfriend.

“She admits she lost her temper. She grabbed him by the back of the neck and slapped him across the face. She said she was sorry for her actions.”

Davies denied she had caused minor grazes to the man’s face, stating that he had sustained them by falling over the previous week.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “There is a history between them. Miss Davies accepts she lost her temper, grabbed him by the scruff and slapped him.”

“It was a short incident, lasting only, probably, seconds.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Davies to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.