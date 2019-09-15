TWO Pembrokeshire classic car runs have raised nearly £2,000 for the Paul Sartori hospice at home charity.

2019 saw the South Pembrokeshire & Carmarthen Bay Classic Car Run in April, and, with record-breaking attendance figures, the Pembrokeshire County Run on Sunday, September 1, starting and finishing at the Pembrokeshire County Showground.

The Paul Sartori clinical team thanked run organisers Sian and Jeff Edwards for choosing the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Service as the beneficiary of the registration fee donations given by the members of both car runs; raising a tremendous £1,856.72

Jeff said: “Sian and I choose Paul Sartori Hospice at Home Services because we knew Father Paul Sartori and have seen Pembrokeshire’s only Hospice at Home Service help many friends and neighbours over the years. Both of us have worked for the Health Service and appreciate the care that this special charity provides.”

Sian added: “We couldn’t manage the event without the support of the car park Marshalls lead by Phil Thompson, the Sound system kindly donated by Wayne More and Team of EPS and the continued and valued sponsorship and support of the Western Telegraph.”

The 80-mile Pembrokeshire County Run event grows from strength-to-strength each year, hosting a spectacular array of classic cars.

Next year’s event will take place on Sunday, September 6, from the Pembrokeshire County Showground.